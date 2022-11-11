Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Cut by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Activity

Trimble Price Performance

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $89.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.