State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.