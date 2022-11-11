Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.07 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.