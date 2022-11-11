State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,512,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.