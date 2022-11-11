M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 75,684 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,193,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 177,927 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA opened at $12.63 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

First Advantage Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

