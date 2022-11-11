M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 75,684 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,193,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 177,927 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Stock Performance
FA opened at $12.63 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Advantage Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.