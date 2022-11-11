Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chemed Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CHE opened at $500.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.63. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,436. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

