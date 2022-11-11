TownSquare Capital LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 702.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 113,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

