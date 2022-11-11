TownSquare Capital LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $228.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

