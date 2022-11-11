TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24.

