TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 44,886 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

VIRT stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.