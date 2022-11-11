TownSquare Capital LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Exponent by 55.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 50.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exponent Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

