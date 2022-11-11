TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 789 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,875 shares of company stock worth $7,803,034. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen Trading Up 8.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $189.16 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $300.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.37.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.