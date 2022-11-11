TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $973,000 in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

