TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 763 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

