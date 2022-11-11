TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $84.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

