TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Lantheus Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,643 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

