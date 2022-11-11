TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 9,519 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 169,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 178,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
ESGU opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
