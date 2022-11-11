Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on W. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.69.
Wayfair Trading Up 28.0 %
Shares of NYSE W opened at $36.80 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.92.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 104.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 70.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 203,383 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $1,732,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wayfair by 150.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
