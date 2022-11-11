Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.