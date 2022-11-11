TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,589 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $482,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,715 shares of company stock worth $15,081,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

