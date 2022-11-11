TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5,970.8% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 350,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 832.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 505,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 451,714 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

