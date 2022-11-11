TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Asana by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 28.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Asana by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Asana by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

