TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $216.64 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.79.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

