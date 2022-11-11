William S. Wallace Sells 138 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI stock opened at $301.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.67. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 342,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CACI International by 91.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CACI International by 284.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

