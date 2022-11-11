Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

AEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

