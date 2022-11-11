Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $953,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

