Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,463 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Activity

Western Digital Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

