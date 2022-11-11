Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 290 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

MLM opened at $362.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.33. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

