Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
