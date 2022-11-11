TownSquare Capital LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $324.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $326.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.