Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE BVS opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

