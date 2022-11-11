Needham & Company LLC Boosts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $42.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after acquiring an additional 240,267 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.