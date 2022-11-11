Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,652 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 12.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.