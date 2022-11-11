Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s previous close.

GO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,311 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $435,536.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,338 shares of company stock valued at $10,609,129 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

