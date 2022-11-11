Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $182.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $163.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.22 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $166.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

