Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 192,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE BABA opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alibaba Group

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

