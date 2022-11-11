Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 196.50% from the company’s current price.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $325.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.