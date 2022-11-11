Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $611,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.