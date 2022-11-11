Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

AEVA stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

