Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,027,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,879,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

