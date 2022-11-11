Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after buying an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,679,000 after acquiring an additional 213,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $53.88 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

