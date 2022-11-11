Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,937 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.39% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $118,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

