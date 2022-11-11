Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $35.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

OHI opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

