HC Wainwright Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

SAND stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

