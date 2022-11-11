Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MODN. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

