Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 492 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.33 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

