The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Announces Dividend

MOS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

