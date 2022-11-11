Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 672 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.75 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

