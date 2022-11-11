Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

NYSE:PWR opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

