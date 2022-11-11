Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover Stock Performance

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.